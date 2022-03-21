Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will give an update on the Covid outbreak. Photo / Pool

The latest Covid numbers will be released shortly.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and primary care lead Dr Joe Bourne will also host a media briefing on the state of the Omicron outbreak in New Zealand.

New Zealand appears to be on the downward trend of the Omicron wave, with Auckland in particular, well past the peak.

As of Monday, the 7 day rolling average of new community cases stood at 17,121 - down from a peak of 20,511.

Nine new deaths were recorded on Monday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 184, and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 10.

Five of the deaths were in Auckland, with the remainder in the Waikato, Wairarapa and the Bay of Plenty.

One of the people to have died was in their 20s, while the others were in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s.

The Government will tomorrow unveil the next steps in the Covid response, with broad vaccine mandates and the use of vaccine passes likely to be relaxed.

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has said she wanted the traffic light system to be "no more restrictive than it needs to be, so if there are areas we can pare it back, we will".

National and Act have both been pushing the Government to go harder with loosening Covid restrictions.

National last week called on the Government to immediately drop all scanning requirements for businesses and scrap vaccine passes for all but large indoor events.

The party also wants to get rid of all vaccine mandates for young people aged under 18, and move to a five-day isolation period.

Once the border reopens to Australians on April 13, National wants the traffic light system gone for good, and an end to pre-departure testing, along with the eventual phasing out of all vaccine mandates, with health workers to be phased out last.

Act also wants the traffic light system gone, along with scanning and tracing, and vaccine requirements.