Dr Caroline McElnay, director of public health, is expected to make her last 1pm press conference appearance today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The latest Covid-19 data will be released as one of the country's most senior health officials has her final press conference before stepping down tomorrow.

At today's Covid press conference, director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay is expected to join her boss Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who has also quit his job.

The resignations come as New Zealand starts winding back public health restrictions after reaching high vaccination levels and battling the Omicron wave of the pandemic.

The accuracy of rapid antigen tests is also in the spotlight, with increasing reports of people having the virus, but recording multiple negative test results.

Today's press conference also follows the news influenza has returned to New Zealand after a two-year absence.

Covid's arrival in 2020 largely wiped out the flu, due to international border closures and lockdowns.

"Our immune naivety will be the big issue here, as most people will not have had flu for two years, if not longer," Otago University virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan told the Herald.

But tackling any future flu resurgence will be for the next crop of public health leaders to deal with.

Bloomfield will stay in the job until July 29 but McElnay is expected to move on at the end of this week.

The resignations of both officials became public knowledge yesterday, when it was also revealed Public Health deputy director Dr Niki Stefanogiannis was stepping down.

Burnout is thought to have been a possible factor in the resignations after two years of an intense and fast-changing public health emergency.

The resignations also happened amid uncertainty about looming health sector reforms, with the ministry moving into a strategy role and Health NZ running the health system.

Dr Jim Miller, from Toi te Ora Public Health in the Bay of Plenty, will be the acting director of Public Health from Monday.

McElnay's resignation was announced to ministry staff in February.

McElnay planned to spend the next six months travelling, according to a ministry email the Herald obtained. Tomorrow is also Stefanogiannis' last day with the ministry.