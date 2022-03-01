Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Derek Cheng - The testing failure hangover from Delta and why it matters

5 minutes to read
Today’s total of 19,566 new cases is a new daily record for New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

Today’s total of 19,566 new cases is a new daily record for New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior writer

OPINION

It was only Monday last week when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern assured the country that there was no issue with testing capacity.

Contrast that with yesterday's apology from health boss Ashley Bloomfield, .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.