Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Derek Cheng - From red to orange; if not now, then when?

5 minutes to read
Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: 16 deaths, 11,063 new cases, 622 people in hospital ahead of traffic light setting review tomorrow. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: 16 deaths, 11,063 new cases, 622 people in hospital ahead of traffic light setting review tomorrow. Video / NZ Herald

Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior writer

ANALYSIS

The Government will today reveal what traffic light setting will be in place over Easter and the school holidays, and there definitely remains a health justification for leaving the country at red.

But having

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.