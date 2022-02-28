David Parker has become the first MP known to have test positive for Covid-19. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

David Parker has become the first MP known to have test positive for Covid-19. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Cabinet Minister David Parker has become New Zealand's first MP known to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Parker posted to twitter saying he had tested positive on Sunday and had been isolating at home.

He said he had not been in the Beehive since last Monday, so he had not been in contact with other MPs or staff.

"Just thought I'd let people know I tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Isolating at home. Some minor symptoms but not feeling too bad," Parker tweeted.

"Haven't been in the Beehive since Monday, so fortunately not with other MPs or staff while infectious," he said.

Parker is one of the Government's longest serving MPs, having sat in Parliament since 2002. He's currently Environment minister, Attorney-General, Revenue Minister, and Minister for Oceans and Fisheries. He has previously been Labour's deputy leader and interim leader.

Just thought I’d let people know I tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Isolating at home. Some minor symptoms but not feeling too bad. Haven’t been in the Beehive since Monday, so fortunately not with other MPs or staff while infectious. — David Parker (@DavidParkerMP) February 28, 2022

Over the course of the pandemic, many MPs have had close shaves with the virus.

Tracey Martin, Chlöe Swarbrick, and Chris Bishop all isolated following trips overseas in the early days of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently isolated after being deemed a close contact of a Covid case.