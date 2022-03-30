Focus live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives Covid update

Whether the country's Omicron downward trend continues will be revealed at 1pm, as Monday's big alert level decision nears.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will soon release the latest numbers relating to the pandemic.

It comes after 15,918 new cases were reported yesterday, continuing a steady decline and taking the seven-day average to 14,951. The latest wave of cases peaked about three weeks ago when the seven-day average was just over 20,000 cases.

Wednesday also showed a continued slow decline in hospitalisations, with 817 people in hospital with the virus, including 24 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths stayed steady at 14, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths remaining at 15.

Yesterday's numbers also showed a continued decline in cases in Auckland, with the focus shifting to the South Island.

The DHBs with the most active cases are Canterbury (17,456), Waikato (9590), Southern (8336) and Waitematā (7291).

On Monday, Cabinet will be deciding whether to shift the country - or select regions - from red to orange settings, which will increase the number of people who can gather indoors.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a press conference yesterday he was yet to have "a firm leaning" for Monday's review of traffic light settings.

"We'll be following closely the public health advice we get over the weekend."

The main difference between red and orange was the size of indoor gatherings, he said. There is no limit under orange.

"The main thing we're all looking for is where we're at in terms of the overall peak."

In some parts of the country, case numbers were continuing to trend up, he said.

He wouldn't be drawn on Auckland's chances of moving to orange, having already passed its Omicron peak.

But he did confirm the traffic light system allowed for the possibility of different regions to be in different settings.

Meanwhile, this morning the Government announced new antiviral medications would soon be available for at-risk patients.

Doctors can start prescribing Paxlovid from next week, but the criteria for the pill is aimed at those more likely to get sicker from Covid such as those who are immunocompromised or had things like chronic respiratory conditions and diabetes.