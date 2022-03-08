Focus Live: Dr Caroline McElnay gives Covid-19 update

There are 23,894 new Covid-19 cases today - with 9081 of them in Auckland.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said 756 people were in hospital and 16 were in ICU or HDU.

McElnay is leading a media conference updating New Zealand's response to the Covid-19 outbreak. The ministry's data and digital boss Michael Dreyer is also speaking to media.

The majority of the hospitalisations were in Auckland and were similar to yesterday, McElnay said.

She said the number of people in hospital would grow.

McElnay said there were 618 people were in hospital on Sunday, but just 1.6 per cent were in ICU - so the percentages were much lower than Delta.

McElnay said there was continued pressure on staff in hospitals due to Covid-19, particularly through the night.

Critical healthcare workers can now return to work earlier than usual, but only if it can be done safely and it was needed to provide the service, she said.

Healthcare workers with two negative tests can return to work on day 6.

Covid-19 positive staff can return to work on a Covid ward as long as all patients have coronavirus. They must wear N95 masks, be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, agree to return, and work in a situation where their absence puts an essential service at work.

McElnay thanked all staff - especially in Auckland - for being flexible in order to keep the health system running while under pressure.

On new research, New Zealand had seen a very low number deaths due to Covid compared with overseas, she said.

She said people could play their part to prevent the spread of the virus and make sure the healthcare system could cope with demand.

She encouraged people to report their test results and get tested if they had symptoms.

The "basics" such as social distancing, good hygiene and wearing masks also worked, she said.

Michael Dreyer, the ministry's group manager of data and digital, said the system could now handle 20,000 cases an hour. The RAT requester site is now fully operational and yesterday 55,000 orders were place.

He asked people to record their result on My Covid Record, whether it was positive or negative. It helped provide a clear picture about how the pandemic was progressing.

From March 10, the ministry will send text messages telling people when their isolation period is completed.

More than 25,000 school staff and students across New Zealand are thought to be currently isolating with Covid-19 as the virus creeps into about 60 per cent of the country's schools.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said hospitalisations were being tracked, but these numbers might lag about five days behind real peak cases.

Numbers were rising in northern regions, where Omicron was expected to peak first.

"We're not there yet. We're doing the policy work to be prepared, regardless," the PM said.

Yesterday, 17,522 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported.

There were 696 people in hospital yesterday, including 13 in intensive care.

Covid-19 was reported for the first time in the Chatham Islands.

Emergency ambulance services nationwide meanwhile recorded the highest-ever 111 call volumes over the weekend.

At its peak on Sunday, St John and Wellington Free Ambulance recorded 2322 calls into its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch centres - about 100 more calls a day than the previous record.

Even mild infection may be bad for brains: scientists

The data will be released after scientists revealed today some of the strongest evidence yet that Covid-19 can harm our brains – particularly in areas linked to smell and memory.

But they caution that more investigation is needed to understand whether the clear pattern they found among the hundreds of UK people they studied did indeed mean long-term damage.

In one of the largest studies of its kind to date, and published in scientific journal Nature, a team of researchers led by Oxford University's Professor Gwenaëlle Douaud analysed changes in the brains of 785 participants in the UK Biobank.

People in the study had two brain scans around 38 months apart, and also underwent cognitive tests.

A total 401 participants tested positive with mostly-mild Covid-19 infection between their two scans, while the remaining 384 non-infected people were used as age and sex-matched controls for the study.

When the researchers compared those two groups over time, they found "significant, deleterious" long-term effects among those people infected with the virus: notably a reduction in grey matter thickness in regions associated with smell and memory of events.

They also observed tissue damage in regions linked to smell, while post-infected people showed larger cognitive decline than controls between scans.

"On average, the participants who were infected with Sars-CoV-2 also showed greater cognitive decline between their two scans, associated with the atrophy of a brain region known as the cerebellum, which is linked to cognition," the researchers said in a press statement.

"The findings may indicate the degenerative spread of Covid-19, either via smelling pathways, inflammation of the nervous system or a lack of sensory input owing to a loss of smell."

Importantly, the documented effects were still seen after excluding the 15 people who had been hospitalised with Covid-19 - implying even mild illness may have consequences for the brain.