Focus Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives Covid update

There are 15 deaths, 1016 people in hospital and 20,907 community Covid cases today.

Twenty-five people are in intensive care units.

Of the 15 people who had died, 9 were from Auckland, three from Waikato, and three were from Wellington.

One of these people was in their 50s, three in their 60s, six in their 70s, and five were in their 80s.

These deaths took the total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths to 199 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 10.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and primary care lead Dr Joe Bourne are hosting a media briefing on the state of the Omicron outbreak in New Zealand.

Bloomfield said the latest analysis confirms Covid case numbers had passed the peak in metro Auckland and were decreasing in all three DHBs.

The analysis also showed increases across the rest of the country were slowing.

Hospitalisations were levelling off in the north, Bloomfield said. They were expected to drop this week.

People were on average staying five days in ICU. Early in the outbreak were younger people often treated and discharged overnight, but this had changed.

In the seven days to March 20, there was a 1 per cent increase in community cases compared with 44 per cent in the seven days to March 13.

Case numbers were still "very much on the increase" in the South Island, however.

In the Northern region, the peak went higher than original modelling. That could be because infections were from BA2 and not BA1, which modelling was based on.

Today's new cases are in Northland (802), Auckland (4291), Waikato (1882), Bay of Plenty (1,218), Lakes (594), Hawke's Bay (1,243), MidCentral (954), Whanganui (399), Taranaki (636), Tairāwhiti (382), Wairarapa (323), Capital and Coast (1377), Hutt Valley (808), Nelson Marlborough (683), Canterbury (3,488), South Canterbury (318), Southern (1439), West Coast (50); unknown (20).

The seven-day rolling average of Covid-19 community cases is 17,020 and there are now 119,131 active community cases in New Zealand.

Only 231 of today's reported cases were identified using PCR testing with the remaining found using RATs.

As of Monday, the 7 day rolling average of new community cases stood at 17,121 - down from a peak of 20,511.

Nine new deaths were recorded on Monday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 184, and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 10.

Five of the deaths were in Auckland, with the remainder in the Waikato, Wairarapa and the Bay of Plenty.

One of the people to have died was in their 20s, while the others were in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s.

The Government will tomorrow unveil the next steps in the Covid response, with broad vaccine mandates and the use of vaccine passes likely to be relaxed.

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has said she wanted the traffic light system to be "no more restrictive than it needs to be, so if there are areas we can pare it back, we will".

National and Act have both been pushing the Government to go harder with loosening Covid restrictions.

National last week called on the Government to immediately drop all scanning requirements for businesses and scrap vaccine passes for all but large indoor events.

The party also wants to get rid of all vaccine mandates for young people aged under 18, and move to a five-day isolation period.

Once the border reopens to Australians on April 13, National wants the traffic light system gone for good, and an end to pre-departure testing, along with the eventual phasing out of all vaccine mandates, with health workers to be phased out last.

Act also wants the traffic light system gone, along with scanning and tracing, and vaccine requirements.