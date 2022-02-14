Another record number of daily infections has hit New Zealand, with 981 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Video / NZ Herald

Another record number of daily infections has hit New Zealand, with 981 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Video / NZ Herald

Restrictions on contacts of Covid cases will be loosened at midnight tonight in anticipation of a wave of thousands of cases of the Omicron variant sweeping through the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that the country would move to "phase 2" of its Omicron plan from 11.59pm on Tuesday. Phase 2 reduces isolation periods for contacts from 10 days to seven, and means the focus of contact tracing will shift to "high-risk" exposure events. Everyone else effectively has to do their own contact tracing. Cases are now likely to be notified by a text message, rather than a phone call.

Phase 2 also places a greater reliance on rapid antigen tests (RAT) to reduce the burden on the health service and the economy. Employees who are part of the "critical workforce" can get out of their isolation requirements if they produce a negative RAT test.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield held out hope that New Zealand might never move to "phase 3" of the plan - when there are a very large number of cases - if the current measures manage to stop case numbers from growing out of control.

"Phase 3 is not an inevitability. The objective through both phases 2 and 3 is to keep the curve as flat as possible," Bloomfield said.

"We know the cases will keep going up and we want the peak to be as low as possible, because that will be the key driver of disruption, both to our health service and to our critical services," he said.

Ardern said she anticipated phase 2 lasting as long as there were between "1000 and 5000 cases a day".

There were 981 new community cases reported on Monday in what Bloomfield called a "two-speed" outbreak. Auckland's outbreak recorded 768 cases, with the remaining 213 cases distributed around the rest of the country.

However, experts say the latest case numbers show the Omicron outbreak is accelerating but they're likely to be the tip of the iceberg.

"When we're at the steep part of the curve, the actual number of infections are much higher than what we're measuring," says University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker.

University of Auckland Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles said the increase was expected and it was now on people to try to slow down transmission - by getting vaccinated, boosted, and wearing masks indoors.

"This many cases after a Sunday shows the exponential spread is well and truly on its way," she said.

Te Pūnaha Matatini complex systems researcher Dion O'Neale said while case numbers would rise dramatically in coming weeks, there was the possibility for cases to "double" faster than what we had previously seen.

He expected the country would record 1000 cases in the "next day or two".

In phase 2, the concept of a close contact would become even closer, meaning it would capture fewer people.

O'Neale said this was not because things were getting safer, "but because we think there is enough spread out there now".

Left unchanged, the close contact rules would start to affect critical supply chains as case numbers spiked and critical workers were forced to self-isolate at home.

National said the Government should expand access to RATs - opening up a wound for the Government which has only 7.2 million tests on hand at the moment, with another million arriving this week. The Ministry has "confirmed" 22 million will arrive by the end of the month.

National's Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said the tests should be available to anyone who wants them", not just people covered by RAT testing schemes.

Rapid antigen tests should be available for people to pick up in pharmacies and supermarkets, just like they are in most other countries," Bishop said.



"They shouldn't just be available to those critical workers who have somehow been able to navigate the tedious bureaucratic system the Government has set up.



"Any individual who wants a test should be able to get one. We've been banging on about this for months, but it's never been more urgent," he said.

Act leader David Seymour said phase 1 of the Omicron plan was a placeholder which hid the fact the Government had no real Omicron plan.



"Today's announcement of reduced isolation is welcome – but shows what a waste of time stage one has been," Seymour said.

"The cost of failing to secure RATs after banning them, then selectively allowing them, then confiscating them is huge. Productive time will be lost as people who are negative have to keep isolating because they can't prove it, unable to work or see friends and family," he said.

Seymour suggested allowing New Zealanders to import the tests already approved in Australia, and allowing anyone to be released from isolation following a negative test.

The Government, which has been dogged by concerns it had inadequate supplies of RATs acknowledged that some of the restrictions on their use were intended to conserve supply.

"One of the things we have been discussing throughout the process of ensuring we have enough rapid antigen tests available [for] everyone who is symptomatic, every close contact, vulnerable members of our community, and our critical workforce," Ardern said.

"Beyond that, we do want to see the wider availability of rapid antigen tests, but we do need to ensure we have the supply to meet those needs and then you would see that wider availability," she said.

Bloomfield said Health officials were working on a new RAT strategy. He said this was partly constrained by supply of the tests, and partly by the phase of the pandemic that the country was in.

Yesterday's post-Cabinet press conference had reduced numbers, after a member of the press gallery produced a positive RAT result.

Press gallery staff were being trained in how to use RAT tests which had been given to them as part of Parliament's surveillance testing programme. One member produced a weak positive, and large swathes of the rest of the gallery were forced to stay away from the Prime Minister's press conference as a result.

The journalist who tested positive had gone to get a PCR test.