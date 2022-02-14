Protesters at Parliament have ignored a police offer of free parking, instead choosing to turn nearby streets into a rave party. Video / George Heard

As anti-mandate protesters sought urgent talks with Government ministers yesterday, police warned Wellingtonians had now had a "gutsful" of the occupation and that the protest could drag on for weeks.

A record 981 new community Covid-19 cases were recorded on the occupation's seventh day, and the Government revealed New Zealand will enter the next stage of the planned three-phase Omicron response at 11.59 tonight.

The protesters at Parliament appeared to ignore a police offer of free parking on Monday night and instead turned nearby streets into a rave party, with their vehicles continuing to block central Wellington roads.

Protesters were seen dancing on Monday night. Photo / George Heard

On Monday afternoon, Superintendent Corrie Parnell, the Wellington District Commander, urged people parked unlawfully around the Wellington CBD to move their vehicles, saying they could instead park for free in a secured area at Sky Stadium from 6.30pm.

However, a witness told the Herald just before 9.30pm that protesters were singing and dancing, with cars and campervans still illegally blocking nearby roads.

"It looks like these guys aren't going anywhere," the man said.

A police spokesman said last night that they could not confirm any progress regarding protesters' vehicles.

In central Wellington, police reported having some successful talks with demonstrators yesterday. However local residents had now had "a gutsful" from protest disruption, and wanted the protesters gone.

Several protest groups asked for an audience with the Government to demand an end to vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions.

"Not one Government representative has engaged in dialogue with the peaceful protesters," a statement distributed mid-afternoon read.

"The protest is a result of immense frustration and concern. People are outraged by the conduct of the Government and its lack of respect, dismissive attitude and unwillingness to engage."

Although protesters have aired different views and grievances, opposition to vaccine mandates has been central to the convoy movement.

"The position of protesters and the Government have become entrenched, but this protest can end."

The emailed statement said it summarised the views of Convoy 2022 NZ, Freedom Alliance, New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science, Outdoors & Freedom Movement, The Freedom and Rights Coalition and Voices for Freedom.

The groups demanded that the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and all orders and mandates made under that legislation must be revoked immediately.

"The Government needs to lift the unnecessary mandates, and an urgent meeting has been requested with senior Cabinet ministers to open dialogue."

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said a focus was moving vehicles from Molesworth St and surrounding streets to the stadium. Photo / NZME

The Prime Minister soon after indicated those demands would have to be greatly toned down before such a request would be considered.

"Their request and demand of the New Zealand people is that all public health measures are removed," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Forgive me if I take a very strong view on that suggestion."

Ardern did not say what she thought of Speaker Trevor Mallard's decisions to turn on lawn sprinklers last week and blast pop music at demonstrators.

But she again voiced displeasure at the occupiers and disagreement with many of the views on display.

Some protesters took umbrage at Ardern's earlier claims the occupation was peppered with Donald Trump flags.

Several told the Herald their cause had been mischaracterised.

Yesterday, police clarified no plans were in place at this stage to tow protesters' vehicles away.

"Overnight, some protesters did move vehicles that were obstructing the roads which is greatly appreciated by police and the public," Superintendent Corrie Parnell said.

Protesters have parked their vehicles on the streets near Parliament for their occupation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But he said other disruption to residents, schools and workplaces was creating real stress and concern, and people were feeling unsafe.

Parnell said police would give vehicle owners information about how to move to a secure parking site at Sky Stadium from 6.30pm last night.

By 9pm no vehicles had reportedly been moved.

This solution should work for protesters and give people the ability to move freely through the city again, he said.

"Wellingtonians have had a gutsful in terms of the disruption."

At a press conference, he said it was likely the protest could remain for days or even weeks.

Parnell had a message to the owners of the vehicles: "Come to the table with us, open those streets up, that's a win-win for everybody."

A witness told the Herald it seemed "nothing had moved" after police offered motorists a safe place to park. Photo / George Heard

Police had held productive talks with some protest groups, and attempts to connect with other factions were ongoing.

But the number of children present on the grounds was a major concern, given fears of possible sanitation issues from portaloos, Parnell said.

Former police negotiator Lance Burdett criticised the Government's handling of the protest.

"People are angry and it's due to frustration. We've been held back for two years now," he told NewstalkZB. "The harder you tell someone what to do the greater their reaction."

Veteran protester and activist John Minto said the Government's vaccine mandates had divided the country.

He said although a few demonstrators had nefarious motives, most of the current protesters were "good people".

"The key thing is people need to feel they have been listened to, and I don't think they have."

The House of Representatives is sitting this week and many MPs will return to Parliament today.