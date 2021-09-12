Covid-19 Delta outbreak: One day til D-Day; how many cases today?

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

With one day to go until Cabinet reviews alert levels for the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield will reveal today's case numbers at 1pm.

They will also provide an update on the latest cases that have been to Middlemore Hospital, including three that the Ministry of Health revealed last night, one on Saturday, and one from a week ago.

Yesterday there were 23 cases, all in Auckland, a jump from 11 the day before and 13 the day before that, though the ministry said the numbers will bounce around as day five and day 12 test results come through.

The number of cases that were potentially infectious in the community have been eight on Friday, one on Thursday, and six on Wednesday, and five on Tuesday.

Yesterday the number of unlinked cases in total was 36.

The three cases announced last night included a 5-month-old baby and their parent, who arrived at Middlemore's children ED department on Friday afternoon. The parent said they did not have any symptoms, nor had they been to a location of interest, but staff said the baby had symptoms and they were both tested.

Five contacts so far have been identified.

A woman who attended an antenatal class at Middlemore on Wednesday developed symptoms the following day, and then tested positive.

Contacts were being identified last night, including whether she had contact with any staff.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker says the new cases highlight the difficult dilemma facing Cabinet as it decides tomorrow whether Auckland can come out of level 4 lockdown and down to level 3 from 11.59pm Tuesday.

"These unexpected cases, all of them really do need to be resolved, and we need to have several days with no cases like this."

Covid-19 modeller Rodney Jones said the likelihood of Auckland moving out of level 4 next week was looking "very low".

Middlemore has been the focus of other cases and contacts in the last week.

A man was admitted last weekend and shared a ward with other patients. He later tested positive and 149 patients and staff had to be tested.

And a woman, now in managed isolation, tested positive on Thursday after she went to the emergency department and adult short stay ward before going home.

She'd earlier told staff she'd not been exposed to the virus, had no symptoms, and hadn't been at any locations of interest.

Seven police officers, 36 patients and some visitors are considered to have been potentially exposed.

Cabinet meets tomorrow to decide whether there needs to be any alert level changes.

Auckland has been in alert level 4 since August 18, while the rest of the country is in Delta level 2.