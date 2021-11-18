Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Latest numbers due as city business, Northland Māori voice frustrations

November 18 2021 Deputy PM Grant Robertson spent the day speaking with Auckland businesses about the next steps for the region and the country. There has been frustration but he has not heard much anger, Robertson said.

With 10 days until confirmation on the country's shift to the traffic light pandemic response, the latest Covid-19 case numbers and locations are due out this afternoon.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson had been expected to address media today but after visiting Auckland yesterday, had to get a negative Covid-19 test result before returning to Parliament.

The pandemic has been creeping south. Today's update follows reports of a suspected case of Covid-19 in Wellington.

The Herald understands a person tested positive for the virus in the Capital yesterday.

Today's update also follows a meeting between Robertson and Auckland business leaders, and Health Minister Andrew Little's predictions of possible Covid-19 local summer surges.

It also comes as the chair of Far North iwi Ngāti Kahu voiced serious concerns over the consequences of opening Auckland's northern border. The border will open to fully vaccinated people and those with negative Covid-19 test results at 11.59pm on December 14.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett told the Herald a business leaders' meeting with Robertson included talk about which shops were still closed, and why.

Some barbers in Auckland reported a surge of interest today after a TV news report suggested some hairdressers could be given the ability to open under a trial next week.

Barnett told the Herald business leaders identified hairdressers as an anomaly, but weren't given any indication that an exception to salons or barbers would be granted.

On November 29, the Government is expected to announce more details around New Zealand's shift from the alert level system to the traffic light model.

Opposition leader Judith Collins has panned the Government's strategy, calling it an announcement about an announcement, and an invitation to chaos.

Barnett told the Herald he expected the country to move into the traffic light system probably 24-48 hours after Cabinet meets on Monday week.

He imagined the Government wasn't keen on providing the transition date yet because administrative, paperwork or logistical issues still had to be ironed out.

But he said business would still prefer to get a firm date now, rather than on the 29th.

"The reason that it would be [better] is that people have got to organise staff, they've probably got to organise home care, they've probably got to organise stock."

The Health Minister said up to 16,000 new cases a week could emerge in New Zealand.

Little told the Herald that Covid-19 would move through the country, with cases spiking in one place then subsiding, before jumping in another region.

"That's why it's important each DHB and each group of DHBs on a regional basis are equipped to be geared up," the Health Minister added.

Meanwhile, some Māori leaders in Northland are worried the border opening in mid-December will put local communities at risk of getting sick - or worse.

"Te Tai Tokerau will not be the collateral damage - you might as well send body bags," Professor Mākere Mutu told Māori Television.

As of Thursday, just 58 per cent of the eligible Māori population in Northland was fully vaccinated.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai has also said some iwi leaders expressed worries the border opening would expose already vulnerable communities to Covid-19 risks.