Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland prepares for long lockdown as cases rise

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Delta needs to cease circulating in the community before the country can move down alert levels. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Aucklanders are being warned to manage their expectations ahead of a review of alert level settings on Monday, with one modeller warning another "terrible week" of high daily case numbers is on the cards.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned on Friday that Aucklanders are likely to spend at least another fortnight living under alert level 4 restrictions, saying she needed "to see a sustained reduction in cases before moving alert levels".

Just how long will be revealed when Ardern fronts her post-Cabinet press conference on Monday afternoon. What Aucklanders do know is that they will not be joining the rest of the country in level 3 when it moves down the alert levels on Tuesday night.

Ardern is also readying plans to maintain the cracking pace of the country's vaccine rollout, which has jabbed about 90,000 people a day the past two days.

The Government is concerned that supplies of the vaccine might not be able to satisfy demand, and is readying plans to import more vaccines.

The Herald revealed this morning this could included changing vaccination schedules or using non-Pfizer jabs.

Experts suggest that signs point towards an extended lockdown in Auckland, and possibly harsher alert level restrictions if daily case numbers do not start plateauing or tracking downwards.

The country clocked 82 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, all of them in Auckland.

The ministry has also confirmed that 55 per cent of Covid cases who have tested positive since the lockdown were infectious in the community, increasing the likelihood the virus has spread further.

However most of those exposure events were prior to alert level 4 restrictions being imposed.

Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy, who had provided advice to the Government on its response said Saturday's case numbers were "discouraging".

"We would like to see those numbers start to come down."

Hendy said he was hoping the case load would just be a "blip" in the plateau.

"We do expect cases to plateau over the next few days. There will always be some noise in the data."

He said there were shoots of optimism in the fact that new cases were clearly linked to existing ones.

"I wouldn't say it's ringfenced exactly yet. While [new cases] are still in existing clusters you can't say it's out of control," he said.

"We're starting to see the effects of alert level 4, I suspect we are still seeing a lot of household transmission," Hendy said.

The advice came with a warning however, that if cases did not level off, it might be necessary to tighten up alert level 4 restrictions by shutting some supermarkets and being more selective about which businesses can open.

Fellow modeller Rodney Jones was more pessimistic.

"We had a terrible week last week - this looks like next week will not be any better."

Jones warned that the growth in cases still looked to be "exponential" despite director general of health Ashley Bloomfield saying that it was not.

"It is not right to say it is not exponential. Anything with an R value above one is an exponential rise in cases," Jones said.

He said asking when cases would plateau was "the wrong question".

"You can't ask that question with Delta - Delta behaves differently. It works differently to the wild form. It has shorter waves. You have a day or two where you think you are getting on top of it. Then you get hit by a bad day," he said.

"The curve is bending but not fast enough."

Jones said the Government should not make the mistake other countries had made by focusing on whether transmission was only occurring within households .

"The point is Delta is ferocious and it represents another challenge. We are going to have to come up with something more."