Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new community cases - Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield

There is a new community Covid-19 in Auckland with no link to the border, coronavirus response minister Chris Hipkins says

Hipkins stressed "we are in the early days" of information coming through.

There will be another press conference today, likely about 5pm.

Hipkins said they would give information as it came to hand.

He said the response needed to be calm and methodical and that information would be shared as quickly as it could be.

He repeated the message that "people are not the problem, they are the solution".

He urged anyone in Auckland with cold and flu symptoms to stay home and get a test.

Three new cases today

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said there were three new cases today - two of which are community cases.

One is connected to the November quarantine cluster and has been in isolation since Saturday.

Case has no link to the border

On the case with the unknown source, the person became symptomatic on the morning of the 9th of November and was tested on the 10th.

The positive test was confirmed this morning and the person has been moved to quarantine today.

Health officials are going through the person's movements to contact trace and try to ascertain the source of the infection.

The person lives alone, has limited community outings and is a student at AUT and hasn't been to classes since mid-October so there isn't a concern of transmission on campus

People who have visited A to Z collection store at 61 High Street and a resident or visitor to Vincent St Residences at 106 Vincent St between Saturday and today should isolate and get a test as a precaution.

Bloomfield said health officials were "urgently working" to work out where the person was infected and doing genome testing.

There is no review of alert level settings at this stage, said Bloomfield.

Sites of pop-up testing stations will be advised later today.

Quarantine cluster case

The latest case of the November cluster is a member of the defence force and went to the Little Penang lunch outing.

Anyone who visited that restaurant last Friday between 1 and 4pm should be "very aware" of symptoms and get a test if needed, said Bloomfield. All of the person's household contacts are isolating.

Bloomfield urged Kiwis to continue to use the Covid Tracer app as you never know when or where the information would be needed.

Yesterday there were no new community cases and one new case in managed isolation.

And the West Indies men's cricket team was denied further training privileges after breaking managed isolation rules inside their Christchurch facility.

The Ministry of Health said following an investigation, members of the team were confirmed to have repeatedly broken managed isolation rules.

"Many of these incidents have been captured on CCTV and have also been reported by staff.

"The incidents include groups mingling and sharing food. It's important to note that all incidents occurred within the hotel facility and there is no risk to the public," the ministry said.

The team, here to play New Zealand's Black Caps, is in the managed isolation facility at the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch.

And yesterday police confirmed they were looking into a claim made on a notorious terror website from a person apparently infected with Covid-19 and wanting to spread it.

The post has been shared on 8Chan, infamous for inciting terror, hateful and racist views.

"Long story short I'm pretty sure I have the woohoo flu - I was in the same restaurant as a confirmed case, I have a really sore throat and can't stop coughing ... (sic)," it reads.

"How can I do my best to become a super spreader?"

The poster is identified as "Anonymous" and says they have exams today and Friday but doesn't mention a location in the post.

A number of University of Auckland students have shared it on Facebook in a bid to raise awareness among students - particularly those due to take an exam on the two days mentioned.

A police spokesman confirmed this morning they have been made aware of the claims.

"We are currently assessing this information," he said.