Covid 19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern and health chief Ashley Bloomfield update on Valentine's Day outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are giving an update at 4pm on the Valentine's Day Covid outbreak.

Cabinet met this afternoon and the pair will update the country on any decisions made there, as well as the health response.

We will livestream the conference

There were no new confirmed cases in the community at 1pm today.

At the weekend, three people in one family tested positive for Covid-19. Auckland was plunged back into alert level 3 and the rest of the country moved to alert level 2.

The family have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility while a fourth member of the household has tested negative and is isolating at home.

The level change is in place for 72 hours while officials attempt to find the chain of transmission - and any other possible chains of transmission in the community.

Genomic testing results last night confirmed the family, from South Auckland, was infected with the highly infectious UK variant.

It was not linked to any current or former returnee in MIQ.

One of the working theories is that the mother caught it at her workplace - LSG Sky Chefs - where she handles laundry from international flights.

The woman and her colleagues were tested regularly because of their work but were all tested again in light of the outbreak.

Anyone connected to Papatoetoe High School - where the daughter goes to school - is being asked to stay home and isolate until they get information from the school.