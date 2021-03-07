Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health updates on cases after Air NZ crew member tests positive

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Health is set to give an update on whether there are any new cases of coronavirus in the community following an Air New Zealand crew member testing positive at home.

The update will be sent to media about 1pm.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will then later speak at the 4pm post-Cabinet press conference.

The air crew member returned a positive Covid test yesterday after a swab on Saturday. She received a Covid-19 vaccination shot last week.

She spent most of her time at home last week under Auckland's alert level 3 lockdown but she had been to the Auckland Airport Countdown last Wednesday. It is now a "location of interest".

Anyone who was at the Auckland Airport Countdown store last Wednesday, March 3, between 12.07pm and 1.22pm - is being asked to monitor their health for the next 10 days (until March 17).

If they feel unwell or develop symptoms, they should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5454 and get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received.

The woman's partner played golf yesterday with several friends at Remuera Golf Club but he has subsequently tested negative, along with two other household members.

The crew member arrived in Auckland on February 28 on a flight from Tokyo - 14 fellow crew members are isolating and being retested.

Ardern told TVNZ today that genome sequencing of the case was expected over the next 24 hours.

And the Ministry of Health was considering whether there needed to be more restrictions on international crew.

"We are going through a process ... of whether we need to up the ante on different countries."

Under Covid rules, air crew members are required to undergo Covid-19 testing every seven days.

All Air New Zealand air crew returning to New Zealand after flying on "higher-risk" routes need to self-isolate in a prearranged hotel for 48 hours. Los Angeles and San Francisco are currently designated as higher-risk routes. Japan is not considered a high-risk route.

Once they have returned a negative test, they can leave the hotel.

The crew member has been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility at Jet Park. The individual's three household family members have already been tested on Sunday and the results were all negative, says the Ministry of Health.

Fourteen other air crew on the same flight as the latest case were being contacted, isolated and retested, the ministry said on Sunday night.