Covid 19 coronavirus live update: Will Ministry of Health announce any new cases today?

This picture posted to Twitter shows the Pakistan Cricket team arriving in Christchurch. By yesterday, there were seven Covid cases among the team. Photo / Supplied

The Ministry of Health is set to release its daily update on the number of new Covid-19 cases there are.

The update will be sent by the ministry about 1pm.

Yesterday there were four new cases of Covid-19 all in managed isolation - including another Pakistani cricketer, the seventh case among the touring national cricket team.

The remainder of the results from the squad's day three swab testing were negative and they will undergo another round of testing on day 12.

"The exemption to train while in managed isolation is on hold pending consideration by the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health that they are satisfied that training is unlikely to transmit Covid-19," the ministry said.

The ongoing consideration was expected to take until at least early next week.

The team, which is in the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch, was previously criticised by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield for breaching rules inside the facility.

Members were seen on CCTV mingling, sharing food and chatting

In relation to the Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive, all but one of their 18 close contacts now identified had returned a negative result. The results of the last person were pending.

The Ministry of Health also reiterated the need for shoppers visiting stores to take advantage of Black Friday weekend deals to be vigilant.

"Anyone heading out to make the most of Black Friday sales through the weekend should remember to scan in using the NZ Covid Tracer app to keep a private record of their movements."

Customers should also wear a mask in places where they could not physically distance themselves from others, and to wash and sanitise their hands regularly.