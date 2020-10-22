Covid 19 coronavirus: Health Minister Chris Hipkins and health chief Ashley Bloomfield give update

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are giving an update on the latest Covid-19 cluster.

They are speaking from the Beehive theatrette in Wellington.

Yesterday there were no new community cases and two in managed isolation that weren't connected to the fishing crew in a border hotel in Christchurch.

Bloomfield yesterday said the small cluster appeared to be well-contained and his ministry wasn't yet recommending a shift in alert levels.

The cluster started when a marine engineer is believed to have been infected while working on a ship and then passed it onto two others.

There are three confirmed cases related to the cluster.

Between the cases, they visited a pub, a gym and a marine supply store before testing positive on Auckland's North Shore.

Snap Fitness in Browns Bay said in a Facebook message the case was at the facility on Saturday, October 17 between 9am and 12.30pm.

The gym was informed the person was at the gym "while infectious" but "not symptomatic".

Auckland Regional Public Health Service said people who attended an "I Am Hope" 28-day Challenge Boot Camp or went to the facility on October 17 are considered close contacts.

Those people should isolate immediately and get a test then stay in isolation until they get their result. They should give staff at the testing site the code SURV-TM4CL1 which is unique to the Snap Fitness exposure event.