Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: NZ's lockdown expected to continue until midnight Friday; Auckland's for longer

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

COVID LATEST

* More locations of interest revealed - KFC restaurants, supermarkets

* Worst-case scenario: Can economy cope if we can't eliminate Delta?

* Lockdown Hero: Local butcher works for competitor's store to keep shelves stocked

* Two people sought in Covid outbreak source investigation

* Man who spat on cops during first lockdown arrested again, this time for coughing

New Zealand is set to stay in alert level 4 lockdown until at least midnight Friday, the Herald understands - and Auckland for longer.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce the fate of the country's lockdown as the Ministry of Health records the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in over a year.

The Herald understands Auckland will be in lockdown for at least another week - until midnight Tuesday next week - as the country continues to fight the Covid Delta outbreak.

There are now 107 cases, 99 of them in Auckland and 8 in Wellington.

While the South Island has not had any cases, Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said earlier today tens of thousands of Aucklanders had left the city after the lockdown was announced last Tuesday.

The Herald understands the Government will announce all of New Zealand will stay in lockdown until at least 11.59pm on Friday, and officials will closely monitor latest case numbers through the week.

If numbers are not improving, or there's still uncertainty about some regions, some or all of New Zealand may have to stay in lockdown over the weekend and early next week, the Herald understands.

Any reduction in alert levels would be to level 3.

For Aucklanders though, it's like to be more certain - the region will stay in lockdown for at least another seven days and possibly longer, the Herald understands.

It is understood this will be reviewed early next week, although there is ongoing speculation Auckland might need an even longer lockdown.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW LIVE BLOG

STORY CONTINUES

Cabinet has been meeting this afternoon to decide whether to extend the national alert level 4 lockdown that has been in place since last Wednesday in a bid contain the country's first outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta variant.

With cases still rising and more than 300 places of interest identified, experts say an extension is almost inevitable.

Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will front a press conference about 4pm to announce any changes to alert levels.

Case numbers could rise for another five days, says Verrall.

Meanwhile, new locations of interest have been added by the Ministry of Health, bringing the total to 302.

So far 13,230 contacts have been identified with less than half - 6773 - contacted by public health staff and self isolating.

The majority of the 13,230 contacts are close contacts and the number is expected to rise throughout the day as records are fully processed.

Hopes that some of New Zealand might be able to move out of a full lockdown early seem to be up in the air with Verrall saying "tens of thousands" of Aucklanders left the region when the lockdown was announced, and that's a risk.

"I think [falling case numbers] could still be a wee way away - it could be another five days before we see the impact of the transmission that was happening in the community prior to lockdown pass through," Verrall told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

Verrall said it was possible we could see a higher number of cases today than we had in previous days.

The Ministry of Health is still investigating how Covid was transferred from the New South Wales returnee at the Crowne Plaza into the community and is focusing on an open walkway while the case was in the lobby.

The public walkway is separated from the plaza by a perspex shield standing only about seven feet high.

Of the six people who walked through the walkway while the index case was in the lobby, four have been identified. Three have tested negative and one person is in the process of getting a test. Police are helping to identify the remaining two people.

The index case has been genomically linked to three other positive cases who were in a family bubble staying in the room next door at the MIQ facility in central Auckland.

As a result of the link between those cases, officials quickly put in place post-departure day five testing for returnees who were in the Crowne Plaza, and who were on the same floor and whose stay over-lapped with the infectious period of that original case.

Yesterday, more than 17,000 Covid tests were taken across Auckland - the biggest day at its community testing centres so far.

Some 11,000 were taken at community testing centres and around 6,000 at general practice and urgent care clinics.

There were also 35,766 tests processed across New Zealand.

There are 16 community testing centres running across Auckland this afternoon including a new site at Pukekohe.