Covid 19 coronavirus: Chris Hipkins and health chief Ashley Bloomfield holding press conference

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Minister for the Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are holding a press conference.

The impromptu conference was announced little more than an hour before it is set to start at 1pm.

Hipkins and Bloomfield will speak to media in the Beehive Theatrette.

Yesterday there were no new community cases and one new case in managed isolation.

And the West Indies men's cricket team was denied further training privileges after breaking managed isolation rules inside their Christchurch facility.

The Ministry of Health said following an investigation, members of the team were confirmed to have repeatedly broken managed isolation rules.

"Many of these incidents have been captured on CCTV and have also been reported by staff.

"The incidents include groups mingling and sharing food. It's important to note that all incidents occurred within the hotel facility and there is no risk to the public," the ministry said.

The team, here to play New Zealand's Black Caps, is in the managed isolation facility at the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch.

And this morning police confirmed they were looking into a claim made on a notorious terror website from a person apparently infected with Covid-19 and wanting to spread it.

The post has been shared on 8Chan, infamous for inciting terror, hateful and racist views.

"Long story short I'm pretty sure I have the woohoo flu - I was in the same restaurant as a confirmed case, I have a really sore throat and can't stop coughing ... (sic)," it reads.

"How can I do my best to become a super spreader?"

The poster is identified as "Anonymous" and says they have exams today and Friday but doesn't mention a location in the post.

A number of University of Auckland students have shared it on Facebook in a bid to raise awareness among students - particularly those due to take an exam on the two days mentioned.

A police spokesman confirmed this morning they have been made aware of the claims.

"We are currently assessing this information," he said.