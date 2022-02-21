Focus Live: National Party leader Chris Luxon on the protest in Wellington

National leader Christopher Luxon will deliver a speech on the ongoing occupation of Parliament this afternoon.

It will likely look at the future of vaccine mandates, and reintegrating unvaccinated New Zealanders back into society, the Government's ongoing restriction of rapid antigen test use, and a future in which individuals take greater responsibility for managing their own level of Covid risk.

You can watch the speech live here from 2.30pm.

Luxon previewed the speech in an op-ed published in the Herald this morning, which probed whether the protest outside Parliament was symptomatic of a deeper post-Covid malaise.

Luxon questioned what the protest said about the direction of the country, and asked what could be done to "heal the chasm of division that has opened up".

The op-ed tried to position Luxon as a leader of the political middle ground, and make the case for why the problems that led to the occupation of Parliament are the responsibility of Jacinda Ardern's Government - moving the debate from the Police and the Speaker, who have been responsible for the response to the protest so far.

Luxon wrote this morning that voters had been asking him about healing divisions and the path forward.

"They are not questions the Speaker can drown out with sprinklers or loud music. Good policing can't resolve them," Luxon wrote.

"What we are seeing outside Parliament, and the reaction to it, is the culmination of underlying issues that have been rumbling along in our communities for some time".

Luxon will be careful not to fall into the traps of previous National leaders and launch a broadside against the Prime Minister and her approach to Covid-19.

In his op-ed, he paid tribute to her "wise decision to put New Zealand into lockdown".

"[W]e were united in our resolve to combat Covid-19, and we felt good about it".

He will also try to hedge against the allegation that National wants to quickly junk all Covid measures.

He wrote this morning that while it was "reasonable for non-vaccinated Kiwis to ask what conditions must be met for them to once again be able to go to work, go to restaurants and participate fully in civil society," it was also important that any plan to get rid of mandates "take into account both the evidence about Omicron and the need to protect our health system from being overwhelmed".

It's possible to see signs of growing division, despite the fact that 94 per cent of the eligible population is double vaccinated, and a recent snap Horizon poll showed 64.5 per cent of people supported the mandate policy.

A recent Taxpayers' Union poll from Curia, the firm that also polls for the National party, found that 42.9 per cent of New Zealanders believed the country to be on the right track, versus 42.3 per cent who thought it was on the wrong track - it's the closest those two numbers have been since the end of last year.