Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Concerns Treasury underestimated cyclone cost by $100m a year, thousands of lost jobs

Thomas Coughlan
By
3 mins to read
The horticulture sector faces hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of losses. Photo / Mike Scott

The horticulture sector faces hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of losses. Photo / Mike Scott

A consultancy reckons the Government may have vastly underestimated the cost of Cyclone Gabrielle to the horticulture sector.

A report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) commissioned by the sector said horticulture faces an economic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics