Citizen’s arrest powers to be expanded amid rise in retail theft

The changes were intended to enable shop owners or security guards to prevent a thief from leaving the retail store with the stolen goods without risking being charged for using force. Ministers Goldsmith and McKee were expected to explain the application of reasonable force in those scenarios.

It was understood the proposed changes, which were intended to come into force this year, wouldn’t have age limitations and would not require a minimum price for the stolen items before a citizen’s arrest could be made.

The ministers were expected to encourage the public and retail staff to contact police if an incident occurred and to prioritise their own safety over detaining an offender.

It was likely to be the first of several announcements that come from the Government’s ministerial advisory group, led by former Dairy and Business Owners Group chairman Sunny Kaushal.

On Monday, Kaushal told the Herald he had encouraged ministers to strengthen use of force and citizen’s arrest powers, having previously advocated for an approach used during an attempted shoplifting in Canada in 2010, in which a shoplifter was tied up and put in the back of a van until police arrived, an incident that was later endorsed in legislation.

“The crime is out of control, and this Government promised New Zealanders that they’re going to restore law and order,” Kaushal said of the coalition Government.

“We are here, coming from the grassroots, bringing the independent advice to the ministers, the evidence-based policies which have been successful overseas and can be successful over here as well.

“Our law says you can defend your property as long as you do not strike back or do not cause bodily harm, whereas Australians say you can defend your property as long as you do not cause a serious injury or death, it’s a very clear demarcation.”

The latest New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey showed there had been a 12% increase in “theft and related offences” at retail premises between 2023 and 2024.

In a statement, Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell acknowledged the Government had “more work to do” to combat retail crime.

The pair did welcome a slight reduction in overall victimisations over the same period.

