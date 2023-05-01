Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will speak shortly on his upcoming travel plans including to the United Kingdom for King Charles III’s coronation and then reports of a meeting of Pacific leaders in Papua New Guinea, which will also be attended by United States President Joe Biden.

From 3pm, Hipkins will host his weekly post-Cabinet press conference before he departs with a New Zealand delegation to the United Kingdom for King Charles III’s coronation on May 6.

The PM will attend the ceremony in London along with a number of other government representatives and iwi leaders.

The delegation will include Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK Phil Goff, Opposition leader Christopher Luxon, and Richie McCaw as a representative of the Order of New Zealand.

Last year the King held a 10-minute meeting with former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the time of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. He has not yet met formally with Hipkins, one of 15 leaders of Commonwealth realm countries many of whom will attend the coronation.

Hipkins departs as Defence Minister Andrew Little today returned from a trip to Turkey, Europe and Jordan. Little attended Anzac Day commemorations at Gallipoli, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany, and also visited New Zealand Defence Force troops in Jordan.

An announcement about more support for Ukraine is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Hipkins will also likely be asked about a report by the Papua New Guinea Post-Courier overnight that he will be attending a Pacific leaders’ meeting on May 22, also attended by US President Joe Biden on May 22.

This follows a report by the Herald on Friday that officials were anticipating an invitation to the meeting.

Biden will be the first sitting US president to visit the Pacific island nation. taking place en route from the G7 meeting in Japan to Australia, as the US continues to ramp up its diplomatic push in the Pacific.

Fourteen Pacific leaders will also meet in Port Moresby on May 22 with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US has repeatedly insisted that its renewed interest in the region is not driven by a desire to push back against China’s influence, but because it wants to contribute to stability in the region while helping Pacific Island nations tackle serious threats such as climate change and illegal fishing.

Biden’s visit would also come against the heightened geo-strategic competition between Washington and Beijing across the region. While the US has insisted its renewed interest is driven by a desire to help Pacific Island nations tackle serious threats such as climate change and illegal fishing - the reality is the jockeying with China is an underlying driving force.

Hipkins has also announced that he has accepted an invitation to attend a major Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 11 and 12.

That summit will involve the Nato leaders and a handful of representatives from non-Nato countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Japan and South Korea - dubbed the Asia Pacific 4. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese initially turned down the invitation but has since changed his mind and will attend also.

Hipkins’ latest overseas travel was just over a week ago to Australia, where a historic pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders in Australia was announced.

It was his second visit as Prime Minister after a day trip to Canberra earlier this year.



















