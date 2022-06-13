Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce a "minor" Cabinet reshuffle at her post-Cabinet press conference today. 16 June 2022

The first Cabinet reshuffle since Labour's 2020 election win is due to be announced soon after 3pm.

The Cabinet reshuffle has been sparked by the departures of Kris Faafoi and Trevor Mallard, according to RNZ reports.

Contentious portfolio areas in recent weeks for Labour have included police and local government, where issues around Three Waters reform and co-governance have arisen.

Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi has faced questions over how TVNZ handled the hiring of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria, who quit amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Faafoi also has the justice and immigration portfolios, and has faced criticism in both areas.

He has repeatedly refused to be interviewed about problems in the justice sector, and Act party leader David Seymour claimed immigration was a fiasco.

Apart from perennial discussion about which ministers might be unhappy, underworked, overworked, or out of their depth, the future of Speaker Trevor Mallard is a matter of some speculation.

Opposition parties have voiced strong disapproval for Mallard, especially for his handling of the first few days of the anti-mandate convoy protest at Parliament.

If an existing minister was redeployed to replace Mallard, that minister's portfolio would have to be given to someone else.

If a Labour minister resigns from Parliament, the next person due to enter Parliament - according to Labour's 2020 list - is former Army officer Dan Rosewarne from Waimakariri, Canterbury.

And as the Covid-19 response declines in apparent political importance, National under new leader Christopher Luxon has increased its focus on law and order issues.

Police Minister Poto Williams has been under heavy pressure from National after a spate of gang-related shootings.

Along with Act, National has also attacked the Government for what it sees as a lack of clarity around co-governance.

Co-governance very broadly describes arrangements for governments to share decision-making with iwi or other groups.

Luxon on Saturday said National opposed co-governance of public services and Act has called for a referendum on the issue.

National has attacked the Government on the cost of living, with its rebukes intensifying since the consumers price index in the March quarter rose 6.9 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Such high levels of inflation have not been since 1990.

The reshuffle is not a surprise, coming one year and eight months after Labour's 2020 landslide election victory, and following weeks of speculation.

The Prime Minister's office indicated today's reshuffle will be relatively minor. With the next election expected to be more than a year away, there may be another reshuffle after today's.

The Cabinet has 20 ministers and there are four ministers outside Cabinet.

In addition to those 24 people, Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw are co-operation agreement ministers, with roles enshrined in a 2020 post-election deal.

Davidson is Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and Associate Minister of Housing, focusing on homelessness.

Shaw is Minister of Climate Change and Associate Minister for the Environment, focusing on biodiversity.

Under the agreement, the Greens support Labour on confidence and supply, and on procedural motions in the House and at select committees.