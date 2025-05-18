Advertisement
Budget 2025: The Government needs to find billions of dollars for the numbers to add up. What we know so far

  • Treasury estimated $2.5 billion will be needed in new funding in the coming year to maintain the existing level of services.
  • This is almost twice the $1.3b the Government has set aside, half of which was raided last year to fund cancer medicines.
  • Finance Minister Nicola Willis, in a pre-Budget speech, said the Government had ‘freed up billions of dollars’ to fund existing services.

No lolly scramble. Billions of dollars in “reprioritisations”.

Those are some of the key messages in Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ pre-Budget musings, having slashed new operating spending in the coming year from $2.4 billion to $1.3b, half of which has already been committed to fund new medicines

