Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Budget 2022: Mike Hosking - This Budget should be about getting the economy moving

4 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson at his photo op for his Wellbeing Budget 2022. Video / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson at his photo op for his Wellbeing Budget 2022. Video / Mark Mitchell

Mike Hosking
By
Mike Hosking

Mike Hosking is a breakfast host on Newstalk ZB.

OPINION:

Welcome to Budget day, a day in which yet more money we don't have is announced on a vast array of things that may or may not (a) come to fruition (b) change anything

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.