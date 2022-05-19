Grant Robertson post-Budget briefing lunch

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will address business leaders in Wellington this afternoon to discuss the Budget.

Yesterday's Budget announcement delivered a huge funding injection for health, with $11 billion over four years to clear DHB deficits and tackle cost pressures ahead of health reforms.

Budget 2022 also initiated a new, temporary $27 a week payment for people who earned less than $70,000 last year in a $1 billion cost of living package.

Treasury recommended against the Government's cost of living payment for middle-income households.

Treasury said it was a poor mechanism for supporting households with a longer-term problem, and it would make inflation worse in the short-term.

Fuel tax cuts and half-price public transport were extended for another two months to the end of August.

The Covid Fund has been closed and remaining money put into health and the cost of living package. The Covid response will be funded out of government department budgets.