Beehive Diaries: Parties, parties, parties

Gerry Brownlee invited MPs to a reception for a visiting dignitary. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green Party co-leader James Shaw had a spicy week.

On Tuesday, Justice Minister Kiri Allan was facing questions from National’s Paul Goldsmith over Greens co-leader Marama Davidson’s comments about white cisgender men causing violence.

Frustrated with the pile-on against his co-leader, Shaw decided to cut in on Goldsmith with a salty supplementary question of his own: “Does she think that people with a history of violence should be allowed to be members of Parliament?”

A reference, of course, to National’s own Sam Uffindell, who last year was outed to violently beating fellow students at King’s College. Uffindell is, unhelpfully for the point Goldsmith was trying to make, a white cisgender man.

On Thursday, after what seems like an eternity of trying, the Greens finally got their organic products bill passed. It was introduced in February and has languished on the order paper ever since.

Genter gets kicked out

Shaw’s Green Party colleague Julie Anne Genter was kicked out of the debating chamber on Thursday after a testy exchange with the Speaker, and Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Genter sought leave to table the benefit-cost ratios (BCRs) of building an additional Auckland harbour crossing, arguing that the policy is hugely expensive and delivers relatively little gain.

However, she ran afoul of the rule that prohibits MPs from tabling documents that are publicly available - as those BCRs were.

Sitting down, Genter noted that if the BCRs were publicly available, Robertson - the man who will bankroll the new crossing - didn’t appear to have read them.

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe thought that was a bit much, and called on Genter to stand, withdraw and apologise.

Genter did so (and even said “stand, withdraw, and apologise,” rather than just standing - then saying she withdrew and apologised).

To make matters worse, Genter appended the words “for presenting facts” to her apology.

Rurawhe was unimpressed by this, and sent Genter from the chamber.

Party, party, party

As the first quarter of this exhausting political year draws to a close, the minds of exhausted MPs and journalists naturally turn to the importance of parties, three of which, Beehive Diaries will faithfully report.

On Tuesday, Stephen Twigg, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, popped by Parliament to say hello.

He was meant to be received by a drinks reception during the dinner break, but it appears not all MPs got the invite.

Not wanting anyone to be left out, National MP Gerry Brownlee jumped up at the beginning of Question Time on Tuesday to make sure no one missed out.

The party drinks invite is now faithfully recorded in Hansard - surely not the first instance of such, but perhaps the first in recent times.

“Point of order, Mr Speaker. Can I take this opportunity just to remind the Parliament that we are holding a reception for Mr Twigg in your lounge at 6 o’clock, and I’d appreciate it if as many members as possible could come to meet the gentleman. Thank you,” Brownlee said.

Cheers to that.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faced criticism for the distance she kept from the mainstream media, particularly the press gallery. Former Newstalk ZB political editor Barry Soper highlighted the fact that Ardern pared back on the tradition of previous prime ministers of having the press gallery up to the ninth floor for a few drinks.

But there’s a new sheriff in town, and this week, new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins did indeed have the press gallery up to the ninth floor to mingle with ministers for the first drinks since 2019. Rather awkwardly, this was scheduled to take place just a day after Hipkins was forced to sack Stuart Nash.

But the party came too late for Soper - who wasn’t there and has already handed over his political editor reins to Herald alumnus Jason Walls.

Hipkins’ Wednesday mix and mingle was overshadowed by Soper’s own knees-up on Friday.

Prime Ministers, including Hipkins, and journalists spanning Soper’s four-decade career in the Press Gallery gathered to pay tribute in a rare black-tie Beehive bash.

Beehive Diaries salutes you, sir!

Chris v. Chris

It’s no contest this week. Chris Hipkins handled the Nash saga very well and moved decisively this week to sack him when the latest transgression emerged.

But any week you lose a minister in a massive scandal is a massive loss. Sorry Chris Hipkins - this week belongs to Christopher Luxon.












