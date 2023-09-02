Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Beehive Diaries: Chris Hipkins, Christopher Luxon make ‘Up the Wahs’ commitment; Ginny Andersen’s secret package revealed

Michael Neilson
By
5 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon speaking during the adjournment debate in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon speaking during the adjournment debate in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

‘Up the Wahs’ fever takes over Parliament

There is truly nothing like sport to unite political foes - and assist in the endless duty to appear relatable - and it seems the New Zealand Warriors

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics