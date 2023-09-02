National leader Christopher Luxon speaking during the adjournment debate in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

‘Up the Wahs’ fever takes over Parliament

There is truly nothing like sport to unite political foes - and assist in the endless duty to appear relatable - and it seems the New Zealand Warriors rugby league team might be able to help leaders of the two major parties pull off the unthinkable.

Amid a stellar season that has had veterans and fair-weather fans alike uniting under the “Up the Wahs” support slogan, Beehive Diaries has been able to secure a rare commitment from leaders of the two main political parties.

At the final post-Cabinet press conference of the Parliamentary term on Monday, Beehive Diaries asked the hard questions of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, first extracting confirmation the official support line should be “Up the Wahs” over the slightly more controversial “Let’s Gone Warriors”.

This came after National Party leader Christopher Luxon put himself firmly in the “Up the Wahs” camp.

Hipkins was then asked whether, provided the Warriors qualified for the grand final on October 1, he would commit to appearing in a video with Luxon together saying “Up the Wahs”.

“Why not,” he responded.

Luxon, not to be outdone, has confirmed to Beehive Diaries he is also open to the idea.

“It’s going to be a busy few weeks for both of us, but if we can make it work – absolutely.”

The finals series begins on September 8 with the last preliminary final taking place on September 23 - less than a month out from the October 14 election. Beehive Diaries can be trusted to hold both leaders to account on this vital issue.

Both of them, however were coy on the idea of hosting a parade should the Warriors earn their first championship win in nearly 30 years.

“Let’s just wait and see,” said the Prime Minister, while Luxon responded that he didn’t want to “jinx” them.

The banter represents an evolution for the self-admittedly sports-averse Prime Minister, after last month engaging in somewhat awkward ribbing of Aussie PM Anthony Albanese - a known league fan - over his team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Prepare for more of this sports talk in the election campaign as the All Blacks play France in the World Cup opener in just over a week as well.

Auckland Central Green MP Chloe Swarbrick got the “Up the Wahs” ball rolling among the politicians, earning the first Hansard entry - Parliament’s official record - on August 22. There are now six entries.

Labour’s Tāmaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare appeared to be seeking out number one fan status, with two entries this week.

The final nod goes to Speaker Adrian Rurawhe who closed out the 53rd Parliamentary term by thanking the “number one Warriors fan in Parliament”: Colin Pearce, in the sound booth.

“So, Mr Sound Man: Up the Wahs!” said Rurawhe ahead of a waiata, ensuring the slogan was among the final English (ish) words spoken this Parliamentary term.

Ginny Andersen’s secret package

Police Minister Ginny Andersen got quite a fright on the last day of Parliament when she was passed a brown paper bag with her name on it and discovered inside a stash of “suggestively shaped” cookie cutters.

The origin of the phallic baking hardware was baffling: a staffer at Parliament’s Copperfield’s Cafe had handed them to Labour’s whip to pass on to Andersen.

Puzzled as to why someone in Parliament’s cafe would be giving her such a gift, Andersen took the issue to Labour’s caucus Whatsapp. Finally the truth was uncovered: outgoing MP Marja Lubeck had unearthed them while packing up her office. She had decided Andersen would be a good recipient, so put them in the bag and wrote Andersen’s name on it – only to then leave them in Copperfield’s.

The saga amused Grant Robertson at least, who mentioned it while thanking Parliament’s efficient messenger service in his final speech, saying it was a “Labour in-joke”.

No longer, thanks to the investigative powers of Beehive Diaries, who rang Andersen and asked.

Chris v Chris

In a unanimous decision from the Herald’s press gallery team this week’s Chris v Chris award goes to Luxon.

It was, after all, the week of National’s long-awaited tax plan, which they managed to pull off relatively unscathed, thanks in no small part to Finance spokeswoman and deputy leader Nicola Willis.

Targeting the “squeezed middle” the $14.6 billion package not only managed to take many by surprise, including by its size, but has so far - despite Robertson’s attempts to portray it as a cheese of the Swiss variety - appeared devoid of any major holes, although it does rely on a few sizeable assumptions.

It was not all rosy for Luxon, however, with his inexperience in the House appearing to once again trip him up.

In the final Question Time of the Parliamentary term, Luxon was prosecuting Hipkins over Labour’s six years in Government, going through outcomes in everything from health waiting list times to broken KiwiBuild promises.

Despite Hipkins’ best efforts, Luxon appeared to be building momentum, but just as he neared crescendo a word fumble had it all come crashing down.

“Does he regret that despite the Government spending $60 billion more than six years ago, he’s left the company”, he uttered, before quickly correcting to “country, with a shrinking economy?”

His quick clarification did nothing to stem the flow though, as the already rowdy Labour Caucus erupted into laughter, cheers and jeers, led by Henare who appeared absolutely raring to go.

Luxon’s stumble was then followed by an adjournment speech that should have been funny but for the delivery.

Hipkins, meanwhile, appeared in his element and fighting fit for the campaign ahead.