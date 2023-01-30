Christopher Luxon speaks to the media on the Auckland floods. Video / Carson Bluck

National leader Christopher Luxon said he had spent the day on the North Shore, meeting with community housing organisers who have been trying to house displaced people.

He said the big news of today was the “absolutely shambolic” communication effort from the Government about Auckland schools and early learning centres shutting for the week.

He said it was understandable that some schools had to close but some, in East Auckland for example, did not need to close.

Luxon cited the impact of Covid-19 on education and believed children shouldn’t be missing more school if they didn’t need to.

He said he had picked that up from parents he had spoken to today.

Asked what he would have done differently, Luxon said it shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all approach. He said areas like Papakura and East Auckland that hadn’t been impacted should have their schools open.

“I think the communication has been really poor,” Luxon said.

“Is it on, is it off, what’s happening?”

He reinforced his belief that the state of emergency in Auckland should have been called earlier and that there was a vacuum of leadership in the early moments of the storm on Friday.

He said the processes for emergency management should be strengthened to ensure the response was speedy and effective, something he had seen overseas.

Asked if he thought Mayor Wayne Brown was cut-out for the role, Luxon didn’t speculate but referenced the review that would begin after the flood.

Luxon is speaking from the office of North Shore electorate and National MP Simon Watts in Takapuna early this afternoon.

On the flooding impact on the North Shore, Luxon said he and Watts had been in Sunnynook yesterday and the “devastation was complete”.

He said it was “incredibly devastating” for people to be enduring flood damage while they also suffered from a cost of living crisis

A heavy rain warning is currently in place for Northland until 4am tomorrow. In Auckland north of Orewa, a similar warning will apply from 5pm today through to 8am tomorrow.

The MetService warning predicts 80 to 120 millimetres of rain with some areas at risk of experiencing 25-40mm per hour.

An orange warning was also in place for the rest of Auckland from 8pm tonight to 10am tomorrow and for Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane from 3am tomorrow to 9pm tomorrow.

The unprecedented rainfall had the potential to further overwhelm Auckland’s stormwater infrastructure and exacerbate flooding in already drenched suburbs.

The flooding, which began on Friday, has led to about 400 Auckland properties being red or yellow-stickered - meaning they are unsafe to enter or can only be entered temporarily or through a specific entry point.

Luxon has based himself in Auckland for the last few days, surveying flood damage and assisting in clean-up efforts.

Last night, Luxon and the National Party were dealt a blow by two polls indicating Hipkins’ ascension to Labour leader and Prime Minister has increased the left-wing party’s public support.

In the 1News Kantar Public poll, Labour rose by five percentage points to 38 per cent as National dropped 1 point to 37.

On preferred Prime Minister, Hipkins had gone straight from zero to 23 per cent - while Jacinda Ardern has plummeted immediately to just five per cent. Luxon had dropped slightly to 22 per cent as preferred PM.

The Newshub Reid Research poll had Labour rising nearly six points to 38 per cent and National dropping 4.1 points to 36.6 per cent.

Hipkins again topped the preferred Prime Minister stakes, debuting at 19.6 per cent, while Luxon dropped 2.7 points to 18.8 per cent.

Asked if they trusted the main party leaders, 52.9 per cent of respondents said they trusted Hipkins while 26.9 per cent said no.

For Luxon meanwhile, just 36.9 per cent trusted him, while 43.8 per cent said they did not.