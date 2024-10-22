That correction is also likely to be raised during Wednesday’s Question Time. Labour’s Arena Williams will ask Bayly whether he stood by his comments during Tuesday’s session.

Andrew Bayly's behaviour is currently in the spotlight. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police Minister Mark Mitchell will also answer questions relating to a police operation on Tuesday targeting individuals alleged to be involved in a drug-distribution network.

Police executed 30 search warrants across the North Island against members and associates of the Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC East Bay chapter based in Ōpōtiki. Twenty-eight people were arrested, while illegal drugs and firearms were seized.

It follows what police described as an increase in occurrences of violent crime and other offending in Ōpōtiki. Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson described it as a “good day” for the area.

“The termination of this operation is a clear message to gang members selling illegal drugs across the Bay of Plenty that we will find you and you will be held accountable for your destructive behaviour.”

Mitchell also released a statement saying it sent a “clear message that the misery and violence that [the Mongrel Mob members] cause will not be tolerated”.

“Towns like Ōpōtiki suffer heavily from the drugs and misery that gangs peddle – especially when children and schools are targeted for distribution.

“They also suffer from the senseless violence and besieging of towns and communities, that police say has been stopped in its tracks by the operation today.”

However, Te Pāti Māori’s co-leader Rawiri Waititi released a statement calling it “police-sponsored terrorism” that exacerbated a “broken relationship” between Te Whakatōhea - the local iwi – and authorities.

“Violating whānau in their own homes on a hunch, and then throwing our people into this racist system, will do nothing to address the systemic issues created by this and successive Governments.”

Waititi will ask Mitchell during Question Time whether he was confident that “bias and structural racism in the police force” didn’t influence the conduct of police during “raids in Māori communities, such as the raids in Ōpōtiki yesterday”.

He’s referenced a major report in unconcious bias in the police, which found being Māori increases the chance of being prosecuted by 11% compared with Pākehā.

National’s Dana Kirkpatrick, the local MP, has a question for Mitchell asking if he agreed that police will “find you and you will be held accountable for your destructive behaviour”.