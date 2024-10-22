Questions will be asked about the complaint against Andrew Bayly in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Labour is expected to continue to try and put pressure on the Government in Parliament this afternoon over its handling of the Andrew Bayly complaint.
During Question Time – which starts at 2pm and will be livestreamed above – Labour leader Chris Hipkins will ask the Prime Minister whether he has confidence in all his ministers.
Hipkins yesterday said Prime Minister Christopher Luxon should have handed down a punishment to Bayly after a complaint emerged alleging Bayly swore at, ridiculed and mocked a worker during a ministerial visit earlier this month.
Bayly has disputed swearing or being impacted by alcohol, but has admitted calling the worker a “loser” and using the L-sign. He’s apologised for his behaviour, which he said was intended to be light-hearted. The Prime Minister said it fell short of what he expected of ministers, but Bayly gave him an assurance it wouldn’t happen again.
After telling Parliament he hadn’t had any alcohol at a winery he visited on the day of the incident, Bayly returned to the House late on Wednesday to admit he had had a “small wine-tasting”, but that happened after the incident with the worker.
It follows what police described as an increase in occurrences of violent crime and other offending in Ōpōtiki. Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson described it as a “good day” for the area.
“The termination of this operation is a clear message to gang members selling illegal drugs across the Bay of Plenty that we will find you and you will be held accountable for your destructive behaviour.”
Mitchell also released a statement saying it sent a “clear message that the misery and violence that [the Mongrel Mob members] cause will not be tolerated”.
“Towns like Ōpōtiki suffer heavily from the drugs and misery that gangs peddle – especially when children and schools are targeted for distribution.
“They also suffer from the senseless violence and besieging of towns and communities, that police say has been stopped in its tracks by the operation today.”
However, Te Pāti Māori’s co-leader Rawiri Waititi released a statement calling it “police-sponsored terrorism” that exacerbated a “broken relationship” between Te Whakatōhea - the local iwi – and authorities.
“Violating whānau in their own homes on a hunch, and then throwing our people into this racist system, will do nothing to address the systemic issues created by this and successive Governments.”
Waititi will ask Mitchell during Question Time whether he was confident that “bias and structural racism in the police force” didn’t influence the conduct of police during “raids in Māori communities, such as the raids in Ōpōtiki yesterday”.