New Zealand / Politics

Accused: How allegations of sexual abuse emerged after former Cabinet minister’s death - and a plea for police to keep investigating

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read
PM Christopher Luxon addresses revelations that former National Party minister Aussie Malcolm has been accused of historical child sex abuse.
  • Full interview with man who alleged former Cabinet minister sexually abused him
  • Victim and his mother call for police to continue inquiry to allow others to speak
  • Questions over Malcolm’s influence and whether it thwarted police investigations.

A man who says he was sexually abused by former National Party Cabinet minister Aussie Malcolm wants the investigation into the politician to continue despite his death.

It’s a sentiment echoed by the man’s mother

