Voyager 2023 media awards
A new chief of staff for Chris Hipkins, early confusion over Deputy Prime Ministers Winston Peters and David Seymour, Chris Bishop steals Chris Luxon’s look

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
Christopher Luxon will be sworn in as Prime Minister and his new coalition Government with Act and NZ First can get rolling.

A new chief of staff for Hipkins, gifts exchanged as Labour and National swap offices

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is to appoint Chris Bramwell as his chief of staff — a former press gallery journalist

