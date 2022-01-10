Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Politicians' gardens: Christopher Luxon, Trevor Mallard, Steven Joyce and Nicole McKee

14 minutes to read
Speaker Trevor Mallard with a hoe in his vegetable garden. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

One of the very few highlights of the Covid-19 lockdowns of the spring of 2020 was that it gave us a glimpse of the gardens of MPs.

Politicians (and ex-politicians) started issuing snapshots of serenity:

