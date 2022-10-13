Matthew Hooton (left) has joined Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's office as head of policy and communications. Photo / Michael Craig

Prominent political commentator Matthew Hooton has been appointed as head of policy and communications for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

Hooton is one of three political operatives behind Brown's emphatic win for the Auckland mayoralty named today as interim senior staff in the mayoral office.

It is understood this team could be in place until Christmas.

Brown's campaign director Tim Hurdle has been appointed Chief of Staff and his wife, Jacinda Lean, has been appointed Deputy Chief of Staff.

Tim Hurdle is the interim Chief of Staff in Wayne Brown's office. Photo / Michael Craig

Hurdle, a polling analyst who was campaign manager for National at the 2020 election, is credited with masterminding Brown's almost 60,000 vote majority over the Labour-endorsed candidate Efeso Collins.

Lean, a former strategy and governance director at Tauranga City Council, brings invaluable public sector expertise to the table, as well as policy and analytical skills.

Former Beehive staffer Ben Thomas, who joined Brown's team midway through the campaign, has gone back to his job in Wellington with the political PR Agency Capital.

In the interim, a council communications officer, Isabel Gailer, will be the interim media contact in the mayor's office until a permanent team is recruited.