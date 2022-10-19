Police warn those 'harbouring' homicide person of interest

Darcy Strickland was killed in Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere, late last Thursday night. Photo Supplied

Darcy Strickland was killed in Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere, late last Thursday night. Photo Supplied

Hawke's Bay Police are warning the associates of a person of interest in the homicide investigation of Darcy Strickland.

"If you are found to be harbouring or assisting this individual, you are at risk of being charged yourself," a police spokesperson said.

A search warrant was executed at two addresses in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday, one in Hastings and another in Bridge Pa.

The person of interest was not located at either address and police believe he is receiving help or information from others.

"We urge people to come forward and assist us with our enquiries into the death of Darcy Strickland, a much-loved son, brother, nephew and friend," police said.

Information can be given to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 221014/5396.

Details can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.