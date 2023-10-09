Police are urging Te Teko residents to keep an eye on their mail. Photo / 123RF

Mail and deliveries are under the spotlight in Te Teko after some have gone missing.

Te Teko rural liaison officer senior police Constable Wayne Lawrence said mail had been taken from several letterboxes in the Awakaponga, Manawahe, Ōtākiri and Onepu areas.

“This is mindless offending, which has the potential to cause emotional and financial stress to those impacted,” he said.

Police are asking people to be vigilant around mail and deliveries after a number of reports of mail being taken from letterboxes.

Along with mail being reported missing, mail had been found dumped on the side of the road or in other letterboxes and sometimes many kilometres from where the mail had originally been delivered, Lawrence said.

In order to protect yourself against this type of offending, police recommend checking your letterbox regularly, removing mail and parcels promptly and reporting any suspicious/concerning behaviour immediately.