Police warn of large gang presence in Porirua because of gang funeral

Police say a gang funeral procession could see a large number of gang members moving through the Porirua region tomorrow. Photo / File

Police are warning that a gang funeral procession could see a large number of gang members moving through the Porirua region tomorrow from about 8am.

Kāpiti-Mana relieving area Commander Simon de Wit said police are monitoring the situation.

“Motorists can expect to see a large number of gang members and associates travelling around the region,” de Wit said.

“Police will have a visible presence around Whenua Tapu Cemetery and surrounding areas.

“We urge all those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts other road users at risk and to expect delays.”

He said any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.

Anyone concerned about their safety in regards to the group or witness any illegal behaviour are asked to call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105.

To report anonymously via Crime Stoppers call 0800 555 111 or online on www.crimestoppers-nz.org