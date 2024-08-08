Jones said no particular area of Whanganui was more affected than others.

“That is why the onus is on every vehicle owner to take appropriate prevention measures to help deter theft.”

He said the reasons for any trends or increases were varied.

“Vehicles are often stolen to commit other crimes, such as burglaries, and we continue to treat vehicle theft very seriously.”

Whanganui East resident Dean Fitness said his Ford Courier ute was stolen from the berm in front of his house.

“It’s a vehicle we use communally in our family.

“One evening it was parked on the road rather than in my drive, and in the morning it was gone.

“The police weren’t able to locate it. They used the number plate recognition work but it didn’t show up anywhere.”

Fitness said the car was insured but it was “super inconvenient” for his family, and it also made him worry because it was stolen right outside his home.

“The road isn’t that far from the front of our house so it makes you start to think a bit more about security.”





He said he had noticed more reported vehicle thefts on Facebook following his car being stolen and had been told a similar vehicle was stolen from a tradesman further up the street.

“It definitely seems like there’s a lot more vehicles being stolen which is not good.

“Whilst the insurance paid out for ours, that’s not going to cover the full cost for replacing our vehicle.

“I really feel for people that are in situations where they can’t get to work or take their kids to school in the time between not having a vehicle.”

Police encourage residents to take the following preventative measures:

Ensure your vehicle is locked and all valuables are removed.

If possible, park your vehicle in a garage, but if it must be parked on the road, try to park it in a well-lit area.

Consider a steering lock as a deterrent.

Other recommendations from police to deter car theft are to join a Neighbourhood Support Group, and check security cameras and report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

People observing suspicious behaviour in or around vehicles can call 111. Information can also be reported to police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, after the event.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering general news stories. She began as a reporter in 2023.