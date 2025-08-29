Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police use mobile phone locator technology to find two missing people

RNZ
3 mins to read

The Device Location Information service helps emergency services locate those unable to call 111 but at serious risk. Photo / 123rf

The Device Location Information service helps emergency services locate those unable to call 111 but at serious risk. Photo / 123rf

Police have used a world-first tool twice this week to find people reported missing by tracking the location information on their phones.

The new technology, the Device Location Information (DLI) service, can be used by emergency services to locate the mobile phone of a person who has not called 111

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save