He is asking people to call 105 and quote 240819/5586. Tipsters could also use the 105 webpage. Information can be offered anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Vickers asked people who were on Cascades Rd, Archmillen, Hope Farm or Marvon Downs Ave between 5.30am and 7.30am Monday to get in touch.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting incident on Marvon Downs Avenue in Pakuranga. The white van is a focus of the investigation. Photo / Jason Oxenham

When the Herald visited the scene this afternoon, police officers were going door-to-door around the neighbourhood asking residents what they knew or may have seen. Four officers were seen carrying clipboards and speaking to people. Floral tributes had been left.

Vickers said: “Police inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to speak to witnesses and those providing information as we piece together what has occurred.

“The community can also expect to see an increased police presence in the Pakuranga Heights area throughout the next few days.”

‘Most kind man’ mourned by family, wider community

Several tributes for Kokohu Vi, originally of Tonga, have been posted to social media by family, describing him as a kind and smiling man.

The Herald understands Vi lived with his wife, daughter and two grandchildren.

The victim, confirmed as Saia Kokohu Vi, was allegedly shot dead inside a vehicle on Marvon Downs Ave.

One tribute said “RIP Dad” while others sent prayers to Kokohu Vi’s family and loved ones.

“RIP Dad Saia Kokohu Vi, ofa lahi atu,” posted Vai Ko Tosio on Facebook.

One person said they could “not forget [his] face”.

“Most kind man.”

Another urged him to keep “smiling in heaven” and sent condolences to his widow.

His employer Post Haste said it was “devastated” over his death and was offering support to the slain worker’s colleagues.

“We are devastated to hear of the death of one of our Post Haste courier contractors in the tragic incident at Marvon Downs Avenue, Pakuranga yesterday morning,” said a spokesperson.

“Our sincere condolences are with his family and friends.

“We are offering counselling support to our team and appreciate their support of each other at this sad time.”

Witness finds man dead in van

A woman who raced to the aid of the slain man described him as a doting grandfather who loved his grandchildren. She had no clue why he was targeted.

A map showing Pakuranga Heights in Auckland, where Saia Kokohu Vi was shot and killed in his courier van.

The Marvon Downs Ave resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said she ran out to the crashed courier van after hearing a volley of shots that sounded like “they were just outside [her] window”.

“I ran outside and saw our next-door neighbour’s courier van had driven into our neighbour’s fence.

“As soon as I saw that, me and my partner ran over to see if he was still alive and if we could save him, but he was already gone.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



