Police seeking information to identify deceased man found in Auckland. Photo / File

The identity of mystery man found dead at an Auckland park remains unknown and police are appealing to the public for information.

The body of the man, believed to be aged between his late 50s to early 60s, was found on the walking tracks of Gittos Domain in Blockhouse Bay about 8pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said they have not been able to identify him at this stage and there are no reports of anyone matching his description going missing.

The man is described as possibly Māori, Pacific Island or of Asian descent.

He was wearing New Balance sneakers, shiny dark blue track pants and a blue and white short sleeve shirt.

He was also wearing white ankle socks with a black star pattern and a red band around the top.

A set of Nissan car keys was found in one of his pockets.

"Police are hoping someone might have information to help us identify him or know someone who is missing who fits the description."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220222/5195.

The death has not been deemed suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.