Police to meet gang leaders to discuss violent crimes across Hawke's Bay

Hawke's Bay Police are set to meet with local gang leaders to discuss a number of violent crimes across the region, including the recent stabbing of a member of the public by gang members.

Two people have gunshot wounds after two gang shootings in Napier early last week, and two further people were stabbed in Hastings on Sunday.

The most recent of the two, a stabbing on Warren St about 9.30pm, left a man with serious injuries.

Police said on Tuesday that while the offenders have gang connections, the victim, who remains in hospital, is not believed to have gang affiliations.

Police also said it didn't appear the victim and offenders are known to each other.

Despite that, police are planning to meet with community groups and councils, which will include local gang leaders, to listen and discuss the recent incidents.

"Police will also be reviewing CCTV in relation to this incident," the spokeswoman said.

She said ensuring the safety of the community is a priority for Hawke's Bay Police.

"As in any community, our community has its own challenges," she said. "We are dedicated to working collaboratively with community members and leaders to address these issues to ensure everybody's safety.

"We acknowledge that incidents of this nature are concerning for the community, however there is nothing to suggest there is a spate of offending, nor would police be able to put these incidents down to one single factor."

Enquiries into all the incidents are ongoing, while several people thought to be associated with those involved in the shootings have been arrested.