Police to Hawke's Bay's burnout kings: We won't let up

Eastern District Police road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick, who says communities are sick and tired of street racing and burnouts in their neighbourhoods. Photo / File

Police won't be letting-up on getting illegal racers and burnout kings off the road despite impounding 35 vehicles in Hawke's Bay in just a fortnight.

Hawke's Bay-based police Eastern District road policing manager Matt Broderick says that rather than there being any new campaign it's more a case talking more about what's being done.

"We're not marketing our successes very well," he told Hawke's Bay Today, following an Eastern District Police weekend facebook post revealing details of the January 15-28 police response.

The fortnight had seen 35 vehicles, including a BMW, a Mazda 323, Holdens, Falcons, utes, and "older and newer" vehicles impounded, with at least 12 not allowed back on the road without new warrants of fitness.

The vehicles are all off the road for at least 28 days, with impounding at the driver's cost, and drivers from the mid-teens to the early 30s face infringement fines or prosecutions for such offences as driving with sustained loss of traction, driving vehicles without warrants of fitness, or with warrants but not in roadworthy condition. speeding, driving licence breaches and others.

Some of the vehicles impounded already had tyres shredded, which Broderick says appears to be the ultimate aim, despite the cost of tyres.

Police also have powers to order drivers off the road, including those whose offences have been committed in moments of anger. They can be ordered not to drive to for 12 hours, to cool down, and could be charged with driving while forbidden if they were in beach.

Broderick said police will continue policing the problem, although most often armed with evidence of the offending such as CCTV surveillance and reports from members of the public, rather than catching offenders in the act.

He said offences had once taken place in rural areas or away from residential neighbourhoods, but the problem had over the years moved into town. "Communities are actually sick and tired of it," he said.

Broderick said "skid pads" had not yet solved the problems, generally posing noise and pollution issues for neighbours, possibly additional costs which the young drivers probably would not be prepared to pay, and ultimately extra distance from town, which they might not be prepared to travel.