Auckland will soon have an Assistant Commissioner of police to oversee the wider city area. Photo / NZME

Auckland police will soon be bolstered by a new Assistant Commissioner to be based in the city, overseeing the wider Supercity area.



The role is currently being advertised and it is hoped the successful candidate will be in place by the end of this year.



But police say the creation of the job is not in response to current gang tensions and warfare and a spate of ram raids across the city.



The Herald reported last week that open gang warfare and brazen shootings in Auckland resulted in a spike in recorded gun crimes.



In the year to June 26, Auckland's three police districts together recorded 368 firearms offences.



According to police figures, there were 109 gun crimes in May alone.

Since then the number of firearms offences in the city dropped off again - in part due to somewhat of a truce between two formerly allied gangs who were behind much of the high-profile public conflict

Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier told the Herald the establishment of the new Assistant Commissioner was part of ongoing plans for a "new structure for Auckland".



That was part of the "Tāmaki Makaurau - Policing for the Future" project.



Dunbier said earlier this year consultation was carried out with staff about a proposed operating model to take policing in the growing Auckland region into the future.



He said that work had been under way since 2020 to "ensure police focus and resources are targeted in the right areas as well as delivering the service Aucklanders deserve and expect".



Dunbier said the project had been delayed due to Covid-19 but both internal and external stakeholders had been engaged for some time.



"Police will be introducing a new Assistant Commissioner: Tāmaki Makaurau position that will oversee the three policing districts and business units within the region," he confirmed.



"An additional TM Partnerships position will also be created and be responsible for relationships with key partners and stakeholders across the region.



"A range of region-wide work groups will be realigned under the role Superintendent: TM Deployment, which is being expanded from the current deployment manager's role."



Dunbier explained the new roles would sit alongside the existing District Commander roles in Auckland City, Waitemata and Counties Manukau.



"Some of the specific detail will need to be worked through once the positions are established," he said.



"The recruitment process is well under way for the Assistant Commissioner position and police will make further announcements in the coming months.



"It is envisioned that the new structure will be in place by the end of the year."