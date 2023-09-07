Police swarm Napier street after reports of gunshots

Police responded to reports of gunshots near Auckland Rd in Napier on Thursday afternoon. Photo / NZME

Police cordons have lifted in the Napier suburb of Greenmeadows after reports of gunshots.

A police spokesperson said they had been called to Auckland and Avondale Rds, near Taradale, but were not in a position to confirm if shots had been fired.

Photographs from the scene showed police, some of whom were armed, investigating what appeared to be shell casings on the road near the Auckland Rd and Avondale Rd roundabout.

Police are focused some of their attention towards a roundabout at the intersection of Auckland Rd and Avondale Rd in Napier. Photo / NZME

“Police were called to Auckland Rd, Greenmeadows about around 1.25pm after gunshots were reportedly heard,” a spokesperson said.

Cordons were in place, with the entrance to Auckland Rd blocked off until about 3.30pm, a witness at the scene said.

The witness said she heard three “loud bangs” before police arrived at the scene.

Police were investigating what appeared to be shell casings on the road. Photo / NZME

More information would be released as it became available.