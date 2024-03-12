Man dies after mid-afternoon incident at Hastings motel

Police descended on a motel in Hastings on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have rushed to a Hastings motel following the death of a male in a unit.

National headquarters communications staff about 4.45pm police were called to the Karamu Rd North motel about 3.05pm.

CIB staff were present and the investigation was in its “early stages,” staff said.

Earlier, police could be seen on a landing outside an upstairs unit at The Magpie, a motel between Tudor and Mayfair avenues. Hato Hone St John Ambulance Service officers also in attendance.

About seven police officers were in or outside the unit, and others were outside the building at ground level, but some left the area after a short while.

An ambulance service spokesperson said the service had responded with one rapid response vehicle and one operations manager, but referred inquiries otherwise to police.

There had been early unconfirmed reports that the man had had serious injuries.