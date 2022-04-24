Police attend a disorder incident at the Te Atatu Roosters Rugby League Club. Photo / Supplied

Residents in Auckland's Te Atatū were left feeling scared as police swarmed in on a local sports club as a "disorder" incident unfolded.

Police were called to the incident at Te Atatū Rugby League Club, home of the Te Atatū Roosters, on Titoki St last night - and initial reports suggested there had been a stabbing.

"While there was an initial information received that a person had been stabbed, police inquiries at the clubrooms were not able to establish this," said a police spokesperson.

Chairman of the Te Atatū Roosters Craig Godfrey said he was "disappointed" the incident had taken place as they were trying to turn the club around.

It was the first game of the season, and in eight months, for the team.

"We've tried to become a family club and repurpose ourselves as a community hub," said Godfrey.

"Situations like the one we had go against all the work that we've done in the other direction to try and promote the game."

Godfrey was "grateful" to the large number of police who responded to the incident.

He said around 7pm a group of about 30 young men started to become "argie-bargie" with one another, and so they decided to clear everyone out of the club.

The altercation proceeded in the carpark and seven people were arrested he said.

A resident of the area, Hannah Wilson, heard a helicopter fly over and took her 20-month-old son outside to have a look when she was "yelled" at by police to remain inside.

"It was really scary as the police had guns and there was so many of them. At first I thought it might have been an escaped prisoner so we locked our doors and stayed inside," she said.

Shortly after Wilson went back outside to have a look and noticed a line-up of police officers across the road closer to Toru St.

"There were lots of police, they had guns and dogs," she said.

At one point the helicopter also shone its light into the window of her house, said Wilson.