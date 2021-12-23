Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Police stop attempted ambulance theft at St John New Lynn Ambulance Station

Police arrived and located a group at the scene of the St John New Lynn Ambulance Station, all of whom were intoxicated. Photo / Google Images

NZ Herald
By George Clark

Police responded to a suspicious activity report at the New Lynn Ambulance Station early this morning.

A Police spokesperson told the Herald at around 3.45am a group of four males had broken into an ambulance parked at the station.

The vehicle was only started but not moved.

Police arrived shortly afterwards and located the group at the scene, all of whom were intoxicated.

Police said a 30-year-old man was taken into custody at the time and was assisting with enquiries.